Solved Issue displaying web page; https://saraacarter.com
The web page does not display properly. I am attaching two images the one from Edge and from Vivaldi:
This may have started with the last update...
Thank you all for your replies. I created a new profile and synced it. Working fine now.
Thanks again...
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@gcbrown All nice for me with 7.1.3570.50 Win 11
barbudo2005
Ok here in with uBO:
7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5487)
Thanks for the response, I forgot to mention Windows Pro 11 23H2. I guess I'll try to uninstall/reinstall Vivaldi.
OK, so I just started in Guest Mode(Profile) and works fine. Guess I'll try deleting extensions and go from there. Thank you guys for the responses.
mib2berlin Soprano
@gcbrown
Hi, try to delete the cookies of this page with the padlock in the address bar.
I saw this happen on some pages.
Pesala Ambassador
@gcbrown Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
@Pesala Thanks.