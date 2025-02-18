Hello!

Downloads Behavior:

In Vivaldi, downloads open in the sidebar panel by default. I find this layout inconvenient and would prefer to have downloads displayed in a separate window or at the bottom of the browser, similar to Opera. Is there a way to customize this?

Hidden Extensions Menu:

In the hidden extensions menu, extensions are displayed horizontally without their names, making it difficult to navigate. Could you add an option to arrange hidden extensions vertically with their names visible?

Thank you in advance for your assistance!

Additional Information:

Browser version: 7.1.3570.50

OS: Windows 10 Pro x64

Здравствуйте!

Загрузки:

В Vivaldi загрузки открываются в боковой панели, что для меня не очень удобно. Возможно ли настроить браузер так, чтобы загрузки отображались отдельно, как в Opera (например, в отдельном окне или внизу страницы)?

Скрытые расширения:

В меню скрытых расширений все элементы отображаются в горизонтальном порядке без названий, что затрудняет поиск нужного расширения. Можно ли сделать так, чтобы скрытые расширения отображались вертикально и с названиями?

Заранее спасибо за помощь!