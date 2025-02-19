@ThePfromtheO Hey, I've asked someone from the team if tip articles are supposed to have the comment section enabled.

The way I see it, the problem here is either one of the following:

The comment section is not supposed to be enabled for these articles.

The comment section has not been configured correctly for these articles, hence why no thread has been created in the forum for them.

The comment sections for all the blog posts in vivaldi.com/blog/ are powered by a plugin,* and as you pointed out, none of the tip articles have a corresponding thread at the moment.

* I believe the Vivaldi Team uses the NodeBB Blog Comments plugin (or a fork of it) to display forum threads as comment sections. The plugin specifies that the articles should be published to a forum category, but clearly that's not currently happening.