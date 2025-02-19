Solved Vivaldi Tip #654 not existing in the Forum as thread
Hey everyone, I'm subscribed to Vivaldi Tips Feed via Vivaldi Feeds. Today, I got this article. When I wanted to comment on it, this appeared:
Then, I tapped on the "View original thread" button and this appeared:
So, the thread is not in the forum, therefore we aren't able to comment on it. Could someone help?
Thanks!
@ThePfromtheO Hey, I've asked someone from the team if tip articles are supposed to have the comment section enabled.
The way I see it, the problem here is either one of the following:
- The comment section is not supposed to be enabled for these articles.
- The comment section has not been configured correctly for these articles, hence why no thread has been created in the forum for them.
The comment sections for all the blog posts in vivaldi.com/blog/ are powered by a plugin,* and as you pointed out, none of the tip articles have a corresponding thread at the moment.
* I believe the Vivaldi Team uses the NodeBB Blog Comments plugin (or a fork of it) to display forum threads as comment sections. The plugin specifies that the articles should be published to a forum category, but clearly that's not currently happening.
@ThePfromtheO The address is incomplete.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/
The address for this current thread, for example, is:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105554/vivaldi-tip-654-not-existing-in-the-forum-as-thread
Topics sometimes get deleted or moved. I doubt if there is anything wrong here. If it happens again, let us know.
@ThePfromtheO I tried subscribing to the feed, but got feeds only about Snapshots and Updates - no Tips.
@Pesala Got to https://vivaldi.com/blog/tips/
and then tap on this icon:
@Pesala Sorry for the late answer
mib2berlin Soprano
@mib2berlin So, if you tap on "View original thread", it takes you to the forum topic? Can you please give me the links to them?
@ThePfromtheO @mib2berlin Oh, sorry, did you mistakenly delete the post?
@ThePfromtheO OK got it now; I had to open the dropdown.
Click on the button to Open the Article.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ThePfromtheO
Hi and no but read your first post again, no idea how to add a comment, and I don`t use feeds usually.
I can help better with issues I am really experienced with.
@Pesala Arr!
But I did that!
@AltCode Thanks!
Actually, why do they keep that "View original thread" button if it's not available?
I think they should remove it.
Thanks!:)
