Vivaldi's dark mode vs Dark Reader extension
I don't know if I should term it as a bug or it just need some improvement on this dark mode function.
Appearently, the Dark Reader extension work more correctly than the Vivaldi build in dark mode when it come to image.
Here is 2 images I captured from a news page.
The 1st one is the Vivaldi build in function and the 2nd one from the extension.
I did disable the extension before I enable the Vivaldi build in one and disable the Vivaldi dark mode and then enable the Dark Reader extension.