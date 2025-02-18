Twiiter X rejects login page on Vivaldi browser.
-
I've been noticing this for weeks. It seems like Twitter (X.com) doesn't allow the Vivaldi browser to pop up the login page or accept the credentials.
Are anybody facing the same issues? If so, what would be the reason?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ibhatt97
Hi, do you meant this:
Check if the Vivaldi ad blocker does this, Easy Lists block list is often the culprit.
You can disable it with the shield icon in the address bar for a page.
-
@mib2berlin Hmm, maybe.
I guessed whether it was the ad blocker that restricts the login page. I'll check.
Moreover, Elon Musk stated that he'd block web scrapping of Twitter/X handles and posts. Later, it was noticed that Twitter/X stopped notifications of periodic digests (daily/weekly/monthly updates as Twitter/X posts) and DM notifications via emails, although all such settings are turned on in the Twitter/X serrings.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ibhatt97
Hm, I never use/used Twitter/X, it's only a test account but it open the popup with enabled Vivaldi ad blocker, strange.
May you have to clean your cookies for the page with the padlock icon.