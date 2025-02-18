I frequently use the Dutch DigID authentication app to log into relevant (state) sites. The app is on the same IOS (IPad) device as Vivaldi. The system is:

Click log in with DigID on the website

The DigID login web site is opened

It asks how I want to log in and I reply with DigID-app on the same machine

The DigID website opens my app, where I log in

I get the correct login notification (you are going to login to ´company xxx´

I press Log In

The app should now open a site in the browser (Vivaldi) again which is the one I want to log in

Instead, no new site is opened and the DigID app returns to its own login because the website could not be opened.

This all works correct in Edge and Safari, but not in Vivaldi. I have tried various settings and I know that there is a setting in Vivaldi MacOS to allow to open a web page from an app, but that I can not find in the IOS version.

Logging in with DigID on MacOS (then it is a code from my IPad and the DigID app needs to scan a QR-code which is displayed on the DigId webpage in Vivaldi MacOS) works fine. It is the IOS version that is on the same device as the DigID app that I can not make to work.

Any suggestions ?