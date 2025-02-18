Only keyboard navigation
-
Hello! Is it possible to use Vivaldi only and ONLY with your keyboard like you're using that one Vim-like browser? I think you can but I'm too lazy to check lol. Thanks to whoever responds with a helpful thing
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Andrecon Not very practical. I am sure that there are some menus and settings that are very difficult to reach with the keyboard alone.
- Open settings with a shortcut
- Search for the setting that you want to change
- Navigate with the Tab key or Shift+Tab
- Set with up/down arrows or the spacebar
Selecting toolbars
- F6 or Shift+F6 to focus the previous pane
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Andrecon Spatial Navigation helps a bit, when it works.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/spatial-navigation/
Combined with one of those "Vimium" extensions you'd probably be able to do most web navigation with the keyboard.
I use the following extension, it's enough for my use cases:
https://github.com/Pathduck/spatialnavigation
Most of Vivaldi's UI is keyboard accessible, but stuff like the settings needs a lot of tabbing.
Please read: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/keyboard-shortcuts/
You'll just have to figure it out as you go, it takes experience to learn.