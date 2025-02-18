@Andrecon Spatial Navigation helps a bit, when it works.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/spatial-navigation/

Combined with one of those "Vimium" extensions you'd probably be able to do most web navigation with the keyboard.

I use the following extension, it's enough for my use cases:

https://github.com/Pathduck/spatialnavigation

Most of Vivaldi's UI is keyboard accessible, but stuff like the settings needs a lot of tabbing.

Please read: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/keyboard-shortcuts/

You'll just have to figure it out as you go, it takes experience to learn.