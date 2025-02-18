News feed pop ups
How do you turn off pop ups from a news feed that have started to appear.
Pathduck Moderator
My guess is you have allowed some site to send you Push Notifications and that's what you're seeing. To stop it just disallow the site Notifications under Website Permissions in Settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/
A screenshot would help understand better what you're talking about.