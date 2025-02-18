Problems with the site otvet.mail.ru and incomprehensible files on the desktop
-
I came across a problem that when you start responses, mail.ru produces an error
"No network access!
Please check your Internet connection and reload the page.
I tried to add a page to the exceptions in the "blocking surveillance and advertising" parameter, but this also did not help there is a problem that for some reason files like "Dragged Text-TueFeb18202502-40-45GMT+0300 (Moscow, standard time)" are saved on the desktop
What is this saved? how to disable ? or at least don’t save it on your desktop (yes, I’m a lover of a completely clean desktop)