Very slow function
@AeiPi, have you tried the Troubleshooting Steps? This type of issues are mostly caused by some extensions, security soft or settings.
@Catweazle Well, I have already closed and reopened Vivaldi and closed and restarted Windows several times - it didn't help at all.
@Catweazle What is meant with "Opening in a different profile"?
@AeiPi, if you click on your avatar up in the adress bar, you can selecy to open Vivaldi in an Guest Profile. It opens Vivaldi in the default settings, without extensions. If the issue don't appears this way, means that the cause are an extension or setting.
If not, also extern things, like third party AV, VPNs or other can cause this. Windows often has issues if you don't have activated all permissions for an other browser than EDGE,
In Windows isn't enough to set Vivaldi as your default browser in the Vivaldi settings, you must also do it in the Windows settings for every extension which by default is opened with EDGE and substitute it with Vivaldi in predetermined applications. If not, you have akways EDGE as man in the middle.
@WildEnte This profile menu: does it open when I sign in for my Vivaldi account in the upper right corner of my screen? (I was not aware of it.)
@AeiPi, I think that there is always an icon or avatar for the default current user, even without account.
@Catweazle So I would have to change this in Windows Setting? (I have already deactivated the extensions, but haven't tried yet to activate them one by one again to see which is provoking this slowness.)
mib2berlin Soprano
@AeiPi
Hi, if you not logged in you get the default icon:
@AeiPi, but desactivating the extensions is often not enough, because some of these leave some script which are still there (service workers, cache). That means that, apart of desactivating the extensions, you must also clear the cache, or, well, using the Guest Profile.
@Catweazle I'm just trying to do it, but Vivaldi is so horribly slow...
@mib2berlin OK, just got into the Guest Profile. What do I have to do next?
@AeiPi, that isn't ok, apart of Vivaldi I use also the Zen Browser as second (Firefox fork) as is, only with an adblocker and which is way slower than Vivaldi.
Which Windows version do you use? An third party AV or something like this?
EDIT. Sorry, you can't test the calendar in the Guest profile, there isn't. But is Vivaldi also slow in the Guest Profile? At least this you can test.
@Catweazle What do you mean with Third Party AV? I have FireFox as a sendond browser, because this is not the first time that something like this has happend. And FireFox was a good help. But to open the Guest Profile, I have to use Vivaldi, right?
@Catweazle My Windows is 11 I think. One doesn't come around letting MS install all their updates.
@AeiPi, an third party antivirus, instead of the Defender. Windows is a mess in privacy and it's handlig, but in aspects of security it's way enough with the Defender, which is one of the best antivirus out there, because of this an other antivirus isn't needed and which often cause the slowdown of some apps.
@Catweazle As far as I know, I don't use any separate or extra AV but the one that is installed by MS (Firewall I think). And, yes the calendar can't be seen as guest, and that would have been the part of Vivaldi that was making most of the probs the last weeks.
@Catweazle Yes, I have opened the Guest Profile and, no, there don't seem to be any probs here. But there are also much less lids open. In the other one, there are more than 150.
@Catweazle OK, the old Vivaldi seems to work again, calendar also running quicker. What shall I do now: go back to normal?