@AeiPi, if you click on your avatar up in the adress bar, you can selecy to open Vivaldi in an Guest Profile. It opens Vivaldi in the default settings, without extensions. If the issue don't appears this way, means that the cause are an extension or setting.

If not, also extern things, like third party AV, VPNs or other can cause this. Windows often has issues if you don't have activated all permissions for an other browser than EDGE,

In Windows isn't enough to set Vivaldi as your default browser in the Vivaldi settings, you must also do it in the Windows settings for every extension which by default is opened with EDGE and substitute it with Vivaldi in predetermined applications. If not, you have akways EDGE as man in the middle.