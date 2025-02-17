tab problem.
How do I hide the number that appears here? Even if I close and reopen the tab, this number still appears here.
@markinyos Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@markinyos For all tabs you can disable the feature.
Settings → Tabs → Tab Options → Detect Page Title Notifications
@DoctorG thank you. I want to ask one more thing, how can I get rid of this cloud icon and these numbers that appear when loading pages?
@markinyos and here the number appears again please help
@markinyos
Hi, hide the cloud/Trash icons in Settings > Tabs:
The numbers should disappear if the page is fully loaded.
@markinyos That number is inserted by the website into its web page title.
I will check if this can be fixed by some user script. Wait…
@mib2berlin thank you, So is there a way to remove these? I also wanted to make this search button bigger but I couldn't find the setting.
@markinyos
These icons are hardcoded, maybe there is a way with some CSS code
but you have to learn how you can inspect the UI and change/add code.
Just disable the cloud icon in the tab settings, check my post again.
@markinyos Solution: read my blog article "UserJS remove-numbers-in-title" and for the UserJS read Comment #1
@mib2berlin Yes, I was able to delete the cloud icon. But I couldn't delete the 3 buttons that I circled. Or I couldn't enlarge the search button. Thank you for helping me delete the cloud icon.
@markinyos
Ah OK, all hard coded, there is no setting to remove/hide them.
@DoctorG Thank you for your time.
@markinyos You are welcome.
@mib2berlin Ok then thank you
@markinyos Has my UserJS in my blog article solved your problem?
@DoctorG unfortunately it didn't work
@markinyos What does not work?
Had created a own testpage now with URL
https://labs.gwendragon.de/test/test_numbertab.html
I installed Tampermonkey extension and added the script in here.
@DoctorG Unfortunately it doesn't work. Why doesn't Vivaldi provide an option to remove this!