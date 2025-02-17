Is there a way to disable thumbnails from being generated so the speed dials just keep the default text like you have after clearing a custom thumbnail?

At this point I'd much rather have just the generic text over the generated preview image of the website because almost all of them are nearly useless as an identifier (i.e. a dark background with either nothing or unreadably small text all over it is the majority of my thumbnails.)

I'm running out of options as I've already tried favicons or using custom images with the former being too small to be usable and the latter breaks the almost mandatory bookmark syncing function.