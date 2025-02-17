Disable speed dial thumbnail generation
-
AtrusStrix Supporters
Is there a way to disable thumbnails from being generated so the speed dials just keep the default text like you have after clearing a custom thumbnail?
At this point I'd much rather have just the generic text over the generated preview image of the website because almost all of them are nearly useless as an identifier (i.e. a dark background with either nothing or unreadably small text all over it is the majority of my thumbnails.)
I'm running out of options as I've already tried favicons or using custom images with the former being too small to be usable and the latter breaks the almost mandatory bookmark syncing function.
-
@AtrusStrix
Hi, there is not really a solution until a very old feature request get tackeld. It is at least tagged as PIPELINE, wich meant it is on the to do list.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24479/sync-custom-speed-dial-thumbnails
I use custom thumbnails, but I have some folders on the home page. Those folders never change, so the thumbnails never change either.
In the folders I use generated previews, so I can identify them quiet easy.
So for newspapers:
-
AtrusStrix Supporters
I've also tried using custom thumbnails, but no matter what I did, they would always only work on one computer and all the others would just show broken images even if I stored them in the same system directory with the same pictures on every computer. I even tried hosting the images online and referencing the images that way, but they still showed as broken images on every other computer, so I assume Vivaldi just downloads them and caches them locally.
No matter what I've tried I can't get custom thumbnails to work on more than one computer at a time and I absolutely refuse to disable bookmark syncing just to get this to work.
Maybe I'm missing something here.
-
@AtrusStrix
Hm, I have 3 Vivaldi installs on 4 devices and all use custom thumbnails and are synced.
I rarely add new bookmarks on the start page, if I need to start scrolling I create a new folder and this use a custom image.
May it's just my workflow. I have all my 300 bookmarks in speed dials with folders and subfolders, so I can reach every bookmark in 3 clicks.
This is my main start page, 8 of them are folders.
-
AtrusStrix Supporters
@mib2berlin Do you mind if I ask where you're storing the images? I can't ever get custom thumbnails to work on more than one computer at a time as it instantly breaks all the others.
-
@AtrusStrix Using a custom css I came up with this several months ago. I don't know how the other Speed Dial settings work with this css other than what I use, "Thumbnail Size=Icon" and "Speed Dial Title=Show". Think it kinda does what you'd like other than the Favicon is still being used. I'm not a css wizard so it's possible the code could be tweaked some more
/*Reflow Speed Dial Labels in two Rows*/ .dials .dial .button-title { align-items: flex-start; /*justify-content: flex-start;*/ /*overflow: visible;*/ /*text-overflow: clip;*/ white-space: pre-wrap; height: 100%; width: 100%; /*padding: 0; gap: 1px; line-height: 12px; margin-top: 2px; margin-bottom: 2px; text-align: center; border-radius: 0px;*/ } .icon .dial .thumbnail-title, .tiny .dial .thumbnail-title { font-size: 11.5px; gap: 1px; height: 1px; } .icon .dial .thumbnail-image span, .tiny .dial .thumbnail-image span { padding: 0; font-weight: 500; }
-
@AtrusStrix
I store my images in a cloud so I can reach all images on all devices.
It still need some work if I create a new bookmark on the start page, I have to add the image on every device.
I really hope we get this working with sync, the images are already stored in Vivaldi folder /vivaldi/Default/SyncedFiles/ on Linux, the same path on Windows.
What a name for a folder not synced.