Popup
-
How to get rid of the popup that asks to access my location every time. It drives me crazy. So every time I open the page.
![alt text](![image url](image url)))
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Darko87 Hi, please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/
To not get asked on any site, set Geolocation to Blocked globally.
If you just want to block the site
vecernji.hrthen simply click Deny (Odbij).
-
Thank you for your answer. This is the second time I've installed Vivaldi and it will be the second time I uninstall it. It doesn't occur to me to read books so that my browser works properly or to finish university so that I can read a website without additional problems. I didn't have these problems on any browser, and I tried almost all of them.
"Simply deny" on every page does not come to mind. Uninstall this evil, is much simpler.
Hello Chrome here I come again.
-
@Darko87
Chrome just not ask but localize you, have fun.
Bye bye.
-
@mib2berlin I didn't ask how Chrome works, but how to get rid of the annoying pop up, if you don't know, then shut up and don't contact me. Even less did I ask for a greeting from you. So if you don't have anything smart to say, keep quiet. You'll look smarter.
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
Vivaldi has a bug where the setting for location request in address field is not remembered.
Chromium 133.0.6943.99 works.
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50 + 7.2.3597.3 not.
-
@mib2berlin Which part of the sentence "don't talk to me" didn't you understand?
If @Pathduck gave me the information, what prompted you to come forward?
You are not qualified to determine whether I am lazy or not. And even if I did, what do you have to do with it? You are even less qualified to decide whether Vivaldi is for me or not.
modedit: Offensive content removed
-
We don't need such users here in the forum, creating an account just to say Vivaldi is crap?
Nobody can tell other users what they can post here, except the moderators if a user violated the code of conduct.
-
PPathduck locked this topic