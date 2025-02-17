How can I completely wipe old sync data in the cloud to replace it?
Okay, sorry to bother you but I can't find an answer to this with multiple search tries.
I want to wipe out all the currently saved sync data for vivaldi so that the current data on my desktop installation is saved to sync. I've tried everything I can think of but, whenever I use sync, the cloud version overwrites changes I've made on my desktop, most notably in bookmarks. I have tried touching ever file in the Default profile (this is maybe obviously a Linux system) so that their time stamps are more recent than anything in the saved data. No effect.
What can I do?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@maabaum Hi, please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
Under "Delete synced data".
@Pathduck: Thanks, it's true, that deletes the synched data, which technically answers the question. The really annoying misfeature is that -- at least in my copy of Vivaldi (7.1.3570.47) -- the user is only offered this option after the sync has already been run, which in my case means after the out-of-date cloud copy has overwritten any changes I've made since whenever that version was set in concrete.
There's a sort of workaround in saving the entire, up-to-date Default profile somewhere; running the sync; resetting the damned sync data; and then writing over Default with the saved copy. Which is annoying as all get out.
Do you happen to know why this happens at all, that is, why is my current data -- password, bookmark, usw. -- is not updating the synched copy?
I feel that a really useful change would be a switch that allows the user to select which direction they wish the copying to go.
ta, maab