I like having my workspaces "remind me" about themselves. In other words, I like it when the browser helps me to not forget about workspaces I've created.

A good way of doing this is seeing a list of workspaces whenever I open a new tab. (the Chrome extension "Tablerone", for example, does this, although its layout is not compact enough for an "at a glance" view of my existing workspaces).

Can this feature be added, please?