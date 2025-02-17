Browser crashes more frequently with each day
taoretakitsune
First, it was crashing on its own, then when i was searching with cntrl + f. Any known fixes?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@taoretakitsune Which Vivaldi version and OS version do you use?
I remember reported known bugs which were fixed in a 7.2 testing version.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps from time of crash so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: