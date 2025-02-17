Tasks work is not okay.
In Tasks, it's sync with google, but when the add time in Tasks and not sync in the mobile app, such as setting a warning in the browser, but in the mobile app it bounces, but in the browser does not warn, is Working in different directions very much. Very nice. Please help. What to do?
mib2berlin Soprano
@pattarachart
Hi, it is not really clear what do you do on different platforms, which client on Android?
Google use a propritary own task system, they doesn't care about standards.
This doesn't work in Vivaldi.
I kicked Google calendar years ago, I hope other users can explain more about this task issue.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
@mib2berlin I use iOS
@pattarachart
Hi! For me the question is not clear. "What to do" to fix what?
I use Vivaldi on iOS for a very short time and I do not see Tasks in my iPhone application at all.
@anton224 When I set a warning on the Tasks on the PC browser It doesn't warn at the web. But also warned in the Tasks iOS app, which should be warned both or enough to warn on the web, but in Tasks iOS, there is no information about how to warn.
@pattarachart I guess, Calender functionality of Vivaldi browser is respobsible for work of Tasks button in Vivaldi. Local calendar account is used to store/share calendar information by default. Do you use local bult-it account of Vivaldi Windows or you have connected some other Calender server from the Internet?
You use iPhone built-in Tasks as example of good behaviour as I understand. All iPhone applications try to use Internet storage AFAIK. So it is easier for them to have stored information visible via the Internet/web.