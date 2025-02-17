Reduce Vivaldi background usage?
Hello, I noticed Vivaldi is draining my battery excessively in the background even when not in active use. Are there any settings or something I can do to restrict this?
I already have this turned off.
@Likare
Hi, check the internal task manager if one process use high CPU.
Open it with Shift+Esc.
Some users report it with using the Mail/Feed feature, disbale it for a test.
I get < 1% CPU usage if Vivaldi is idle.
Here's what appears for me.
Let me try disabling Mail/Feed and hope this helps.
@Likare
Can you add your hardware specs. please?
My i5 laptop has 4 CPU cores with 8 threads, so 100% CPU usage is shown as 800% in the Vivaldi task manager.
It can be a GPU/driver issue with Vivaldi, if disabling the MAil feature not work, try to disable the hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages.
@mib2berlin
Processor 12th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-1250U 1.10 GHz
Installed RAM 16.0 GB (15.7 GB usable)
@Likare
This CPU has 12 CPU threads, so max usage of it would show 1200%.
This cant be the reason for the battery drain.
Except the two settings I have no idea.
How many tabs open? how many side bar processes are active?
Try hibernating all background tabs
Turning off both Mail/Feed and Hardware acceleration solved it.
I tried turning back on Mail/Feed and it only consumes battery when I have Vivaldi open.
Thanks!
mib2berlin Soprano
@Likare
Hi, some users report removing a mail account and add it again solve this issue.
If you use IMAP you can delete the mail database manually.
It is rebuild at the next Vivaldi start.
Remove the mail account, close Vivaldi, delete the folder:
\Default\Storage\ext\ mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
Start Vivaldi and add your mail account.
Cheers, mib