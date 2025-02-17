Vivaldi for Windows crashes within a second when started for the first time - but after that initial crash it launches and runs fine.
peter_baker
When I start a new Windows session and then launch Vivaldi, the browser opens then crashes within a second or two. But if then launch Vivaldi again, everything is fine.
The problem isn't that serious but is a bit of a puzzle. I suspect it's something to do with a particular profile as when I create another profile the crash on open doesn't happen. How do I clean up the profile to prevent this behaviour?
I've sent the crashdump for analysis but haven't heard anything back from the team. How long should I expect to wait.
mib2berlin Soprano
@peter_baker
Hi, I can take a look if you add the bug number from the confirmation mail.
Usually you get only feedback if something is missing or the bug is fixed and land in a stable version.
We have some reports extensions and/or web panels can crash Vivaldi.
Did you install extensions and all web panels in the new profile?
To test if an extension cause this open a command shell.
Open one with the Windows key+R, type
start vivaldi --disable-extensions, hit enter.
Vivaldi doesn't load the extensions at start, this is quite different to simply disable them.
Cheers, mib
peter_baker
Thanks for the suggestion, it's nothing to with extensions, I'm not running any. Whatever, I couldn't open Vivaldi with extension disabled in the way you suggested, but I did create a shortcut and added "--disable-extension" to it.
I then rebooted the computer, chose the offending profile and then launched Vivaldi which crashed immediately. I launched ANother profile, that opened fine and stayed open, then I launched the original crasher profile which (as stated before) now stays up and running.
So the problem would appear to relate to my profile, I've not really explored them yet so I'll look into them now.
wintercoast
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi for Windows crashes within a second when started for the first time - but after that initial crash it launches and runs fine.:
We have some reports extensions and/or web panels can crash Vivaldi.
I've just filed a crash report too. My scenario is this:
Vivaldi sometimes crashes with no displayed error. The browser window (or windows) just disappears. This can happen with no user interaction. E.g., you can step away from the PC for an hour, return, and then find that Vivaldi is no longer running.
I've experienced this occasionally for at least a couple of years. But at the moment it's started happening once every day or so. It might also be the case that having more than one window open is a factor.
I also have lots of apps in my web panel and quite a few extensions. I'll try not loading extensions or creating a new profile without web panels.
Since you mention Windows session. Try disabling Windows Fast Startup and see if that makes a difference.
peter_baker
@EricJH Hi Eric, thx, will give it a go.
2 minutes later...
Well I gave it a go, and I'm afraid it doesn't make the slightest difference!
As per usual, Vivaldi crashes out on first loading, then proceeds to load and run as expected subsequently.
It's sure to be a profile issue (as it only occurs with one profile) but I'm not sure why it only occurs when V is run first time round in a Windows session. Time to re-enable fast loading again.
Did you reboot after disabling Fast Startup? That is a mandatory step that I forgot to mention.