We have some reports extensions and/or web panels can crash Vivaldi.

I've just filed a crash report too. My scenario is this:

Vivaldi sometimes crashes with no displayed error. The browser window (or windows) just disappears. This can happen with no user interaction. E.g., you can step away from the PC for an hour, return, and then find that Vivaldi is no longer running.

I've experienced this occasionally for at least a couple of years. But at the moment it's started happening once every day or so. It might also be the case that having more than one window open is a factor.

I also have lots of apps in my web panel and quite a few extensions. I'll try not loading extensions or creating a new profile without web panels.