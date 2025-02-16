Hi,

please let me know how I can troubleshoot the issue of Vivaldi not loading unpacked extension in Developer Mode.

I can navigate to a basic HelloWorld extension on the local drive - manifest file is there, but Vivaldi complains "Failed to load extension", Error: Manifest file is missing or unreadable. Could not load manifest.

Vivaldi version is the latest (7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ), restarted a few times, same result.

OS is Linux Mint 21.3

Command Line: /app/vivaldi/vivaldi --enable-features=WebRTCPipeWireCapturer --disable-features=WebAssemblyTrapHandler,DesktopPWAsRunOnOsLogin --class=Vivaldi-flatpak --no-default-browser-check --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path /app/vivaldi/vivaldi

Profile Path /home/ed/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/config/vivaldi/Default

Permissions on the files are:

-rw-rw-r-- 1 ed ed 66 Feb 15 21:10 background.js

-rw-rw-r-- 1 ed ed 205 Feb 15 21:13 manifest.json

-rw-rw-r-- 1 ed ed 473 Feb 15 21:11 popup.html

I could check the logs for errors, but need to know where they are.

Thanks