Hi,
please let me know how I can troubleshoot the issue of Vivaldi not loading unpacked extension in Developer Mode.
I can navigate to a basic HelloWorld extension on the local drive - manifest file is there, but Vivaldi complains "Failed to load extension", Error: Manifest file is missing or unreadable. Could not load manifest.
Vivaldi version is the latest (7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ), restarted a few times, same result.
OS is Linux Mint 21.3
Command Line: /app/vivaldi/vivaldi --enable-features=WebRTCPipeWireCapturer --disable-features=WebAssemblyTrapHandler,DesktopPWAsRunOnOsLogin --class=Vivaldi-flatpak --no-default-browser-check --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /app/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/ed/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/config/vivaldi/Default
Permissions on the files are:
-rw-rw-r-- 1 ed ed 66 Feb 15 21:10 background.js
-rw-rw-r-- 1 ed ed 205 Feb 15 21:13 manifest.json
-rw-rw-r-- 1 ed ed 473 Feb 15 21:11 popup.html
I could check the logs for errors, but need to know where they are.
Thanks
mib2berlin
@ed2025vivaldi
Hi, users still report issues with the Flatpack version of Vivaldi, try to install the .deb version.
The flags are not default.
May you can get more information in the developer tools, I use F2 quick commands to open it:
DoctorG
@ed2025vivaldi Open Extension Manager, for the listed extension select Details, enable Collect Errors. The errors can be seen after clicking Errors button.
After extension button was hit, the extension parts can be inspected in page
vivaldi:inspect/#otherby clicking Inspect near the chrome-extension:// link.
ed2025vivaldi
@mib2berlin thank you for your help - indeed, backing up profile, uninstalling the flatpak version, installing .deb and restoring profile fixed the problem. I'm able to load unpacked extensions now. Vivaldi is a great and very stable browser that comes with tons of useful features, I'm glad it also has a helpful forum!