Saving settings from Vivaldi due to an upcoming reinstall
VivaldiFan2023
Hello,
in 2 months I am about to reinstall an up-to-date Linux distribution bc the LTS from my current distri will expire in April 2025.
Since I haven't any experience with saving a Vivaldi profile I need your help. How am I supposed to proceed? I read that I have to save multiple folder from Vivaldi, is that correct? Which are relevant and where do I find them?
I intend to save those folder on a USB-Stick. Later, if the new Linux is installed, I use the stick again to reimport the content of the previously saved folder on my new installation.
Another question which ocurred right now. In regard to Firefox (eg) I have to delete the content from the "new" default folder and to insert the content from my "old" folder in the "new" folder. Only the content is relevant, not the folder itself. Is it similar with Vivaldi?
Every help is appreciated, and since I am a noob at this (my first time to do this) please explain it for a noob. THX for your help in advance.
mib2berlin Soprano
@VivaldiFan2023
Hi, it depends of you are using Vivaldi sync.
Some files and folders are encrypted and you would have to save the Keyring folders too if you only backup folders.
In all cases, cleanup your Vivaldi install.
I use this settings:
You must not do it but a Vivaldi config folder can reach GB's over time.
Export your passwords.
Just backup the folder vivaldi in .config.
If you use sync you have to make sure all is up to date, open
vivaldi://sync-internalsand check if all running data types are green.
If you don't run sync you have to do some things manually.
VivaldiFan2023
Hi @mib2berlin
will do so. Thanks for your input. If I have further questions I won't hesitate to ask. So far I am satisfied. Time will tell whether I have success or not, but I am confident.
hashbrowns
@VivaldiFan2023 Best of luck with the upgrade! I have my sync turned on but I also like to export all of my bookmarks into an html file just to be sure. I know this doesn't cover the entirety of what you're looking to back up, but hope it covers the basics