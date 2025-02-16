Hello,

in 2 months I am about to reinstall an up-to-date Linux distribution bc the LTS from my current distri will expire in April 2025.

Since I haven't any experience with saving a Vivaldi profile I need your help. How am I supposed to proceed? I read that I have to save multiple folder from Vivaldi, is that correct? Which are relevant and where do I find them?

I intend to save those folder on a USB-Stick. Later, if the new Linux is installed, I use the stick again to reimport the content of the previously saved folder on my new installation.

Another question which ocurred right now. In regard to Firefox (eg) I have to delete the content from the "new" default folder and to insert the content from my "old" folder in the "new" folder. Only the content is relevant, not the folder itself. Is it similar with Vivaldi?

Every help is appreciated, and since I am a noob at this (my first time to do this) please explain it for a noob. THX for your help in advance.