I can't find many good face to face reviews & I don't fully trust so-called "honest reviews" for free products.
Altec Lansing HydraBlast 2.0 vs. JBL Flip 5
On paper, the HydraBlast seems more rugged & has more features, but ultimately, the decision should come down to sound quality.
So which has the fuller sound, better bass & doesn't 'drop-out' at higher volumes (+65)? I like many different genres of music (Hip-hip, Rock, R&B, Pop, Alternative, Classical, Dance, Electronic, Country, etc.) But mainly Hip-hop & Rock.
barbudo2005
I recommend you EDIFIER R1700BT or any other similar or newer model:
https://www.amazon.com/Edifier-R1700BT-Bluetooth-Bookshelf-Speakers/dp/B016PATXSI?th=1
Read what consumer reviews say.
PS: They are not portable.