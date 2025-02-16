Unable to cast with reduced window
Hello,
When I launch the "cast" function to send sound to my compatible speakers it works perfectly if I leave the window open and in the foreground.
As soon as this window is reduced or covered by the window of another application then the sound becomes inaudible: cuts, saturations etc.
As soon as I return to Vivaldi's window, it becomes normal again....
Any idea of the problem?!
@Nielda71 I don't use cast but a quick test you can do is testing with Edge (which also is based on chromium) and see if it do the same.
Thanks for the quick response.
I tried with Brave (chromium base) because Edge crashes at launch...
I actually have the same problem with Brave...
@Nielda71 then I fear is how chromium cast behave .
Indeed!
Same problem with Chrome.
I'm going to make a report there, so...
Thanks!
7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Édition Windows 11 Professionnel
Version 23H2
Installé le 30/03/2024
Build du système d’exploitation 22631.4890
Expérience Pack d’expérience de fonctionnalités Windows 1000.22700.1067.0
@Nielda71
Hm, very strange.
I can cast and use different browsers.
If I cast on YT the app on my TV-Box open so I just cast the tab, in the foreground is Edge.
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50, Windows 11 Pro, 24H2.
@mib2berlin To be more precise: the problem appears when I reduce the window I cast in the taskbar. After about ten seconds, the sound starts to do anything. Same thing if I put a window of another application in full screen in front of Vivaldi.
I only cast the sound of YouTube videos on High-resolution audio Harman Kardon Omni 10+ 20+ and 50+ speakers compatible with Google cast (chromecast built-in 1.28.102057).
@Nielda71
Hm, I minimized the windows only to show it work if another app is in foreground.
In real live I always use maximized windows, I can check again on Windows but i do this really every day.
I cast to a Xiaomi TV Box S2.
@Nielda71
I could be Youtube block playing if you minimize or change to other apps, can you check with other sources, Radio or just cast a tab?
I have made a video : https://youtu.be/4aNmDJfQhr0
Audio : chromecast built-in speaker 1.28.102057
@mib2berlin Same problem with radio : https://youtu.be/6_-k7gkBM7g
@Nielda71
Aha, now I understand but I cant test it.
If it happen on all Chromium browsers I would report it to the Chromium bug tracker.
If the developers fix it there Vivaldi will get it automatically, the Chrome developers don't backport all fixed bugs to the Chromium source.
Same thing with Brave : https://youtu.be/Gt3xp8j1dks
Same Thing with Chrome : https://youtu.be/dmMWB0dS1-o
(If that helps!
In any case, thank you for the answers!)
(I should try with another Google cast compatible speaker model - with a newer micro software version. The Omni are starting to date and they are not updated.
I can get one back but it will take a little time.)