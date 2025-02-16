Test thread for slow forum respond in replies.
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, does anybody noticed slow reponse if you reply to a thread?
It takes 30 seconds until the reply appears.
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50, Opensuse Linux at moment.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin and hitting edit gave me this error
... something is very wrong.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@mib2berlin Yes, noticed this yesterday. Forum replies took longer to appear.
EDIT: This post took longer to appear.
mib3berlin
My test account is fast, we had this in the past for very old accounts.
Nope get a gateway error from a service, forgot the name.
@mib2berlin
not noticed, but yesterday it was slow in editing posts too: around 10s , which is quite a bit.
//edit: this exact post about 5s to be written .
//edit2: well, I can quite confirm. Editing or posting require about 5/10s to appear here.
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
I noticed today (just now actually) that my notifications took a while to load. Not sure what’s going on.
EDIT: This post took a while to show. I had to refresh for it to show and I still had the draft of it open too. Somethings not right somewhere.
mib2berlin Soprano
@OrbitalMartian
As usual, happen at weekend.
I can wait until tomorrow, the defs can take care about.
It's slow in Edge too defintly a forum issue.
Have a nice Sunday, mib
mib2berlin Soprano
Test from Android.
RadekPilich
I have encountered issues yesterday as well.
Some forum update in the near time works be nice, it feels a bit dated now.
Btw. I really don't like how the forum considers only posts from last 3 hours or something as a new posts. Can I somehow get a divider line showing the updates since my last visit?
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Ok, lets try this again. I originally said I didn't notice, but then my response didn't show up at all.
@mib2berlin Yes, I had the same problem when posting in the Vivaldi Forum. But I thought this was because those posts were pretty long (and with markdown characters too).
@ThePfromtheO Right now, with this post, it crashed and I had to delete and resubmit it.
@WildEnte said in Test thread for slow forum respond in replies.:
@mib2berlin and hitting edit gave me this error
... something is very wrong.
Just got this
@Hadden89 Me too. Three times, in two different posts.
And after discarding the post and then trying to post again, I got this:
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
Related to aksimet warning, i guess, forum's antispam plugin is broken.
The forum is slow in showing pages, sometimes 15 secs until content appears below forum navigation bar.
And answers take 15-25 seconds.
Forum backend is not nice.
@mib2berlin I did notice it was slow yesterday, just tested to reply to your question and it was 1-2 seconds tops for me today.
mib2berlin Soprano
@pearcem01
Reply to test.
Hm, 4-5 seconds, much better then a hour ago.
It is known in the developer chat and the devs will fix it, at least on Monday morning.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@mib2berlin Just posted a reply message, took 1/2 minute before it appeared.
st28673j923
@mib2berlin I had a problem earlier with some web pages being slow loading. I reset Vivaldi and it seemed to be a conflict with my vpn. I finely got those pages to load with speed. But there was stil a delay with the forum pages, so I was a bit worried that the problem was still on. When I run upon this thread I was delighted to find out that this was not a local problem with my system