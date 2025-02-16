I experience a delay when I connect to certain websites
st28673j923
I experience a delay when I connect to certain websites. For example https://www.ark.no There is a delay of 20-30 seconds before the page loads. Loading of the same page in Firefox takes place immediately. This only applies to a few pages. I use Linux Mint (the latest stable version) Has anyone else experienced this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@st28673j923
Hi, I cant reproduce it on my system, specs in my signature.
Page load in 1.28 seconds at first visit and 0.49 seconds on the second.
Test this in a Guest Profile.
st28673j923
Thanks for the quick reply. I have updated my second system with Linux Fedora, and everything works as it should there. Looks like I have to run a new installation of Vivaldi on my Linux Mint system.