Why Are Email Address's Being Suggested On Site Logins
-
I'm currently having an issue when attempting to fill-in login credentials on sites of having an assortment of my email address's being displayed for seemingly no reason. Does anyone know how I can prevent this from happening, I already utilize the bitwarden password manager for filling in my login information.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DavidP49
Hi, please add a screenshot of such a messge.
Maybe you meant Google third party Sign-in, you can block it globally in Settings > Privacy > Website Permissions
Check if Save Passwords is disable in Privacy settings.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
-
@mib2berlin ,
Being honest I totally forgot to grab a screenshot of what I was seeing, I'm sure it will probably will happen again so I will then.
Thanks️