When I started using the Latest all messages in the dashboard, I noticed that some RSS feeds were not appearing.

Upon further investigation, it seems that Vivaldi cannot determine the most recent update for RSS feeds that have an unknown update date when they are added.

For example:

This feed appears in the "Latest Feeds" section of the dashboard:



This feed does not appear in "Latest Feeds" on the dashboard:



Specifically:

Working RSS

https://api.syosetu.com/writernovel/438463.Atom

Not working RSS

https://rss.syosetu.org/?nid=317306

Vivaldi seems to recognize this format:

<updated>2025-02-15T06:00:00+09:00</updated>

But may not recognize this format:

<dc:date>2025-02-16T17:34:16+09:00</dc:date>

Is this an issue with the RSS provider, meaning we should ask them to correct it? Or should we ask Vivaldi to handle it on their end?