Vivaldi is unable to read the update date of some RSS feeds.
-
When I started using the Latest all messages in the dashboard, I noticed that some RSS feeds were not appearing.
Upon further investigation, it seems that Vivaldi cannot determine the most recent update for RSS feeds that have an unknown update date when they are added.
For example:
This feed appears in the "Latest Feeds" section of the dashboard:
This feed does not appear in "Latest Feeds" on the dashboard:
Specifically:
Working RSS
https://api.syosetu.com/writernovel/438463.Atom
Not working RSS
https://rss.syosetu.org/?nid=317306
Vivaldi seems to recognize this format:
<updated>2025-02-15T06:00:00+09:00</updated>
But may not recognize this format:
<dc:date>2025-02-16T17:34:16+09:00</dc:date>
Is this an issue with the RSS provider, meaning we should ask them to correct it? Or should we ask Vivaldi to handle it on their end?
-
After a day, I realized that the cause might lie elsewhere.
When two articles in the same RSS feed have the same modification date and time, only one of them appears in the latest articles list on the dashboard.
In RSS feeds that use dc:date, an article from one feed can be detected in the latest articles list, while an article with the same modification date and time from another feed cannot.
(In both cases, the update date is displayed as "unknown" in the dialog when the RSS feed is first added.)
In any case, there is currently a discrepancy in the list of updated RSS feeds.
Therefore, I need to check the toolbar in the main window to see if there is an unread badge and identify which RSS feed contains the unread article.