Hi,

I’m using Vivaldi in dark mode along with Dark Reader, and I prefer the “Startup with Start Page” option. However, I encounter an annoying white flash after opening the first tab from my start page when I launch the browser.

I know enabling “Force dark theme on all websites” can prevent this, but that option tends to break certain websites, and I still want the flexibility to adjust brightness, contrast, and other settings with Dark Reader.

Interestingly, I noticed that the white flash doesn’t occur when starting with a regular website. So, I tried setting "vivaldi:startpage" as my specific startup page—and the white flash is gone!

I hope this works for you too.