Stack Tabs By Hosts - keyboard shortcut
The stack tabs by hosts feature is awesome! I love how it collapses everything, even tabs that are not active.
I already see a "stack tabs" shortcut but it only stacks the currently active tab. It would be great to have the more global "stack tabs by hosts" available as a keyboard shortcut option as well.
mib2berlin Soprano
@liquos
Hi, we have some feature requests for this and other related.
You can vote for one or more with the like button in the first post.
The similiar request has 3 user votes since 2021.
You can search for other requests made, we have ~6000 already.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=By Hosts&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
What is missing is to add Stack Tabs By Hosts to the command chains, then a user can add it anywhere in Vivaldi, shortcut, mouse gesture or even a button.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
Cheers, mib