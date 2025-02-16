Unsolved Text colour feature opens but disappears on click. Any fix for this?
SunriseSoldier
Replying to someone's questions line by line. I'm trying to change my replies to blue font.
I can click the feature to open the little colour wheel window but as soon as I click anywhere in it, the window disappears.
I can hover over the eye-dropped tool and it reacts but when I try to click it, same thing happens - window disappears.
Is this is a known problem? Can someone help with a solution?
mib2berlin Soprano
@SunriseSoldier
Hi, select text, change color, deselect.
SunriseSoldier
Yes. I've attached a screenshot.
I highlight all the text I want to change colour. But as soon as I click inside the text colour feature or the text highlight feature, it instantly closes.
I'm on 2023 Macbook Air 15" Apple M2 with Sequoia 15.3.1.
This is my first 2 days of using Vivaldi so I'm unsure what I'm doing wrong - if anything. Or do you think this is a glitch?
mib2berlin Soprano
@SunriseSoldier
The text in not highlighted in your image.
This is selected text.
I hope a MacOS user steps by to check it, I am on Linux at moment.