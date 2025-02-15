Private Search
-
Now, there seem to be more than one search engine that claims to be private. In vivaldi:settings/search/, the different engines are listed, but only one can be selected as private. Could that be changed so that a user can designate multiple ones private? Example: DuckDuckGo, Swiss Cows, Start Page. I guess it could be the same for images. Or does Vivaldi select the designated private search engine when you type private in the address bar? Thanks.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@gentisle said in Private Search:
Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
The [PRIVATE] designation you see in the Search settings, pertains to a Private browsing window.
Any of the search providers can be selected as the default search in a Private window.
-
BoozeOperator
Just for completeness ...
@gentisle And add to your list the meta-search engines, like all those searx-instances. They come and go, but here is always a good list:
Random Searx Redirector
or the JavaScript-version
https://searx.neocities.org
Any of these searx instances can be added to Vivaldi (the '+' button under the list of engines).
Late Edit: And – of course – you can set the Searx redirector as start-page and thus choose another server each time.
-
Obviously, I was unclear. Let's start again.
When you go to vivaldi:settings/search/,
There are multiple search engines to choose from. You can of course, add or subtract to or from these. Regardless of how many are listed, you may choose ONLY ONE as the "private" search engine. Likewise, you may choose ONLY ONE as the "image" search engine. My question is: why is it not possible to set multiple search engines as "private" or "image" search engines? Hope this makes more sense. Thanks.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@gentisle Chromium also only allows one to be selected at any given time, so perhaps it's a limit to browser technology.
-
@gentisle That setting for Private is for the Default Search Engine. Nothing is stopping you from using a Nickname in the address field to use a different one.
For instance in you put "gadgets" in the address bar and hit return it will use the Default Search, lets say DuckDuck has been set as default.
If you put "g gadgets" it will try to use that Nickname (which is usually for Google) to make the search.
You could also highlight some text and right click on it for a menu. Default search is usually a menu item that could be selected for the search...
-
@gentisle said in Private Search:
why is it not possible to set multiple search engines as "private" or "image" search engines?
Because you are misunderstanding what the "private" tag is for. It's only meaning which is the search engine you want to use by default in private windows.
You don't search with multiple search engines at the same time in Vivaldi.
You search with the default search engine in normal windows.
You search with the search engine set as private in private windows.
In both cases these are just the default engines, you can at any time change the search engine you're using, by using the search engine nickname, or in the case of the search field, also by selecting the search engine with a dropdown by clicking on the engine icon.
-
@iAN-CooG OK, thanks. There are so many features of browsers, I don't see how anyone except the developers keep current.
-
@lfisk OK, thanks, I misunderstood the use. There's a lot I misunderstand about this browser.
-
@edwardp Ok, thanks, I really cannot comprehend how complex Vivaldi is.
-
@BoozeOperator OK, thanks. Had not heard of this one. Will check it out.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests