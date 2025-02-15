@gentisle That setting for Private is for the Default Search Engine. Nothing is stopping you from using a Nickname in the address field to use a different one.

For instance in you put "gadgets" in the address bar and hit return it will use the Default Search, lets say DuckDuck has been set as default.

If you put "g gadgets" it will try to use that Nickname (which is usually for Google) to make the search.

You could also highlight some text and right click on it for a menu. Default search is usually a menu item that could be selected for the search...