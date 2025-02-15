enormous memory leak of messenger side panel
-
There's a huge memory leak (and excessive cpu consumption) of messenger side panel.
you can see it on the screenshot.
For a comaprison there's also another side panel card with facebook messages opened but through facebook page, not messenger and it's resources usage is normal.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@WIXAPOL
Hi, never heard about Karta.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
-
"karta" is "tab" these are messenger side panels - through messenger . com (with memory leak) and facebook . com (normal usage)
it's vivaldi 7.1.3570.50 on windows 11.
-
anyone else having this issue?
-
LunaSterling
I added a panel recently. When I used it, it went up to 2.4 gb ram usage. But it is a music streaming site (not spotify) so didn't tough much of it because of that.
I'll try to see how it behaves as a normal tab.