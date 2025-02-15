Doesn´t appear device name on sync
iwbrin7881
I'm using Kubuntu 24.10 and doesn't show me the device name on the sync panel.
In both, sidebar and cloud icon.
mib2berlin Soprano
@iwbrin7881
Hi, I guess you mean this:
The device is not updated to the last Vivaldi version, in this case an older Android device I rarely use.
On desktop we are at Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50, please check this.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
Empty device names are a known issue with Sync on many OS.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DoctorG
Hi, the nameless device is an Android 8.1 device, if I logout/in I have two empty names now.
Was it not fixed already?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@mib2berlin I have some Android 10 and some Linux devices showing with no name
iwbrin7881
Thank you for the help.