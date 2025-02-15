Okay, that's kind of a strange request, but when I write something in the address bar of one tab, switch to some other tab and come back to the first tab, text that I wrote becomes highlited. I'm still not really familiar with Vivaldi, so my muscle memory immediately starts to write, expecting new text to be typed at the end of the text I've previously wrote, but instead what I wrote gets deleted. I'd really want to set it up similar to how Chrome does that

Video of what I mean in Vivaldi: https://youtu.be/XJsWkDYA4mw

How Chrome does that: https://youtu.be/XrpgTAvGP_0