An option to disable highliting address bar's content when switching tabs
Okay, that's kind of a strange request, but when I write something in the address bar of one tab, switch to some other tab and come back to the first tab, text that I wrote becomes highlited. I'm still not really familiar with Vivaldi, so my muscle memory immediately starts to write, expecting new text to be typed at the end of the text I've previously wrote, but instead what I wrote gets deleted. I'd really want to set it up similar to how Chrome does that
Video of what I mean in Vivaldi: https://youtu.be/XJsWkDYA4mw
How Chrome does that: https://youtu.be/XrpgTAvGP_0
@Krddddd
Hi and welcome to the forum.
How Vivaldi does that:
It has a setting for it in Settings > Address bar, Select Address on Activation.
Please ask in the forum or open the help pages with F1, Vivaldi has hundreds of settings, nobody really knows all of them.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Heyy, I've just tried unchecking that setting and even restarting the browser, but I don't think it works that way?? Or maybe I'm doing something wrong? Can you please help me with that?
Again, video of what happens after unchecking the box (it was checked previously in my first video): https://youtu.be/h_1hGodx6H8
yojimbo274064400
Try enabling Settings > Tabs > Focus Page Content on New Tab (appears under Tab Handling section) as highlighted in following image:
@Krddddd
Hm, after watching the video 3 times I cant reproduce.
Follow @yojimbo274064400 setting advise and test this.
@yojimbo274064400 @mib2berlin
Nope, still does that. It was disabled in my previous videos, I've checked the box and it still does this weird thing. And to clarify, yes, it still does that even if I open two fresh Start pages without searching anything
As always, video: https://youtu.be/ptn4x0vAyEA
@Krddddd
OK, I can follow you now, these settings doesn't do anything.
I just never do type in one new tab and change to another new tab and back since Netscape Navigator (1994).
@mib2berlin
Yeah, I can totally understand it, but that's what I'm used to with any other browser I guess, and it is sometimes "required" for when I try to search something, forget some part of my search query and look it up on the other tab. And that's the reason why I request this to be added as an option to the browser
This is happening to me too, and I use vertical tabs. I tried the solutions from @mib2berlin and @yojimbo274064400 but it didn't work.