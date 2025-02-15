How to multi-session workflow?
RadekPilich
So I would like to reduce workspaces / tabs overwhelm and split my mega session with workspaces into 3 sessions.
How to do that and work with it afterwards?
I believe it should go something like this:
- backup current mega sessions - at least 3 times to establish a starting points for the future sessions
- disable startup with last session
- close Vivaldi
- start Vivaldi (and delete all workspaces in case they are not deleted by step 2)
- restore one of the 3 sessions and close everything except the workspaces I want to keep there
- save session and close Vivaldi
- do the same for other two backups
- then every time I open Vivaldi, I simply choose the session I want to continue using and it will restore with it's specific workspaces and tabs
- if I keep automatic session backup on, I generally don't need to worry about loosing any of these three evolving sessions over time
- the major drawback is that I won't be able to use multiple sessions at the same time.... hmmm, that's actually a problem, gosh, there is no way out of the mega session is it? not until it would be possible to have have workspaces per window rather then per profile.