Mobile Tab bar rework
You know what would be nice? if the tab bar would be better on mobile. It's taking too much space vertically AND horizontally. I opened Samsung internet earlier and it has it so much better. The tabs are in Chip form and thinner.
This is on the top
And this is on the bottom
As you can see, these are much better so for the next snapshot update I would want this added.
Tags: #suggestion #mobile #android #ios #stable #snapshot
@Andrecon
I'll be honest, I didn't really enjoy it. I'm all for the classic look. The way it is now.
@far4 at least they should make it an option. vivaldi is the customization god for a reason