Failed login on one desktop blocked sync on my other desktop.
fredrikfreij
Today i wanted to install vivaldi on my laptop. I tried some passwords, failed and got a connection time out. Im fine with that. But now my other, already synced, desktop got "logged out" from syncing and i cant log back in without waiting for the timeout. It also seems to getting stuck in a loop because it retries after x seconds or later x minutes which then extends the timeout more.
Doesnt really makes. If this the case for more people it basically can mean that anyone can troll anyone if they know there vivaldi adress.....
Laptop got a fresh exe-install and my older desktop got updated not too long ago (autoupdates).
I guess ill just deny the autoretries and just wait for the timeout to login again but its annoying.
Hope this helps.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@fredrikfreij
//EDIT1 Oh i tried with one of my test accounts, and got logged out on all devices
Now i have to wait.
I try to check if repeated logins cause longer blocks.
Please have patience.
//EDIT2 Ouch, now server blocked access to all my Vivaldi mail accounts/calendars.
//EDIT3 Took a restart and wait 30 minutes to get access back.
I think the security system of Vivaldi authentication server blocks longer time after repeated login fails as a a counter-measure against brute-force login attacks.
Please read Help pages: