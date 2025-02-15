Today i wanted to install vivaldi on my laptop. I tried some passwords, failed and got a connection time out. Im fine with that. But now my other, already synced, desktop got "logged out" from syncing and i cant log back in without waiting for the timeout. It also seems to getting stuck in a loop because it retries after x seconds or later x minutes which then extends the timeout more.

Doesnt really makes. If this the case for more people it basically can mean that anyone can troll anyone if they know there vivaldi adress.....

Laptop got a fresh exe-install and my older desktop got updated not too long ago (autoupdates).

I guess ill just deny the autoretries and just wait for the timeout to login again but its annoying.

Hope this helps.