Recovery email
I've requested a password request to my recovery email repeatedly and I have not received it yet. Does it usually take this long? Since I use Vivaldi's password manager I can't access any of my accounts. Thank you.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@rixmattox11 I got the reset mail after 3 seconds to my private mail address.
Thanks for responding. Do you have any idea as to how I can get the recovery email?
@rixmattox11 At you mail provider open webmail for the mail address you had set as recovery mail.
Gmail
@DoctorG I know that it recognizes that email because it wouldn't let me make another account using the same email. Also, I received the username email to that account.
@rixmattox11 Open gmail.com, login with your Google login, that is all.
Check your Spam folder, perhaps Google sorted incoming mail wrong!
It's open. Spam folder has been checked.
I just tested with my second Vivaldi test account and i could change to different mail addresses, i always got the reset password mail.
See https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/forgotten-account-credentials/
If that does not help, go down on that page to section "Need help with your Vivaldi account?" and contact Vivaldi team by button "Send us a message".