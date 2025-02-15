Must have self-hosted apps
Does anybody have any must have self-hosted apps? Maybe just some self hosted apps you just love. Some of mine.
Pihole - Adblocking
Immich - Replacement for Gphotos
Arr services + plex and jellyfin
Wordpress - blogs
Vaultwarden - selfhosted password manager
