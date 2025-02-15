Wanna See Full URL Address
Hi Vivaldiers!
It's sort of bugging that I can't see the address in full. Is there a way or workaround I can see it full without removing workspace icons or extension icons? It would be ideal if I can check it on the bottom left, but it doesn't work. I always copy and paste to check it now.
@ilp0000
Is URL as statusbar overlay sufficient for you?
Enable it at Settings → Appearance → Status Bar → Status Info Overlay
//EDIT:
Oh, sorry, i need more coffee this morning. You want a longer address field.
I have no idea how to patch the address field to give a tooltip for show a very long address.
@ilp0000
@ilp0000
Hi, you can customize the address bar as you like, remove spaces, icons you don't need, move the extensions to the status bar, for example.
@mib2berlin Good idea to move extensions bar downwards if having not many extensions.
Depends on how many elements are in statusbar for user. But with modern wide screen displays there should be much space to be filled.
Pesala Ambassador
@ilp0000 Settings, Search, Search Field Display:Show as a Button
@DoctorG Thanks for your quick reply!
@mib2berlin That was my question. The space in the screenshot is only left after I've customized the bar.
@ilp0000 You want to have the space smaller between the buttons at left of address bar?
I do not know a theme which has less space between buttons.
But i think that could be done with a CSS modification. Let me investigate.
.density-on#browser .toolbar-mainbar:not(.toolbar-wrap) .button-toolbar:not(:last-of-type), .density-on#browser .toolbar-statusbar .button-toolbar:not(:last-of-type) { padding: 0 !important; }
Original:
Patched:
Can reduce the space between buttons, but not much.
//EDIT: I think this is better:
Settings → Appearance → User Interface density → Compact
@ilp0000
@ilp0000
Hm, I guess you have a lot of spacers in the address bar or more than 20 icons?
@mib2berlin I removed them all space stuff and yes, I have lots of icons as I mentioned. Thanks for your comment!
@DoctorG Thanks for your support! I just had better give up some workspace icons as it looks like there isn't immediate workaround. Thanks for your support anyway!
@ilp0000
@DoctorG said in Wanna See Full URL Address:
I think this is better:
Settings → Appearance → User Interface density → Compact
Reduce space in UI between button more than my CSS patch.
Had you tried?
barbudo2005
Use this code to expand it when you click it:
.UrlBar-AddressField:active, .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within {flex-basis: 650px !important; transition: all 0.5s !important;}
Without code:
With code:
ilp0000 Translator
@barbudo2005 Oh, this is what I wanted. Can you help me guide how I can add the CSS code???
-
barbudo2005
@barbudo2005 Perfect patch for me!!!! Thanks so much!!!!