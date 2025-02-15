Hello,

Currently, Vivaldi users are unable to manage their synced data in the cloud. This means that if someone wants to delete specific parts of their data, it appears to be impossible—at least, I haven’t found a way to do so.

It would be a great feature to have, and it could potentially be implemented on the online user page under account management.

Why am I suggesting this? Well, after several OS reinstalls, my cloud storage is filled with unwanted sync records. I don’t want to purge all my Vivaldi sync data completely; rather, I’d like to keep one specific sync record. Additionally, I don’t want to reset my password and to log out just to get this sorted out.

This might seem like a minor issue, but I believe it would be a valuable quality-of-life improvement. Is there any chance this feature is already being considered or might be added in the near future?