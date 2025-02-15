Restoring the Start Page
I inadvertently deleted my start page and it was quite extensive. I need to restore it if someone can guide the way.
@jhs_61 Did you look in the Trash folder of Bookmarks?
Your start page (if you mean speed dial, not dashboard) is just a specific folder in Bookmarks, and if you delete a site or folder from speed dial it goes to the bookmarks Trash just like any other bookmark.
Yes, I meant Speed Dial, I just didn't know it. Thank you!!!!!!!!! What is the method for restoring it from the Trash bin?
@jhs_61 Unfortrunately there is no Undo after deletion of a bookmark or bookmark folder, and the Trash does no remember the place in bookmark manager where the entry was deleted from.
You can do this: Open Bookmark Manager, expand Trash icon, select the item you want to get back, drag it up to the top.
@DoctorG Excellent! Thank you, that did the trick all is back in order!!! I love Vivaldi and Speed Dial is primarily the reason why.
@jhs_61 Congrats. I am glad to have helped.