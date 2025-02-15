Vivaldi Error 'Failed to Retrieve Your Credentials'
Hello,
I recently activated the Sync function in Vivaldi, though I'm not sure what it's syncing.
Ever since I activated Sync, Vivaldi is freezing and crashing constantly.
Sometimes a crash is accompanied by the notice 'Failed to Retrieve Your Credentials".
So, I went to try to deactivate Sync, but I am not sure how to do this, and I am also not sure what the consequences are. If I do so, will I lose saved tabs, session, and bookmarks?
I notice that most people who have a Sync error message get a different message than I am getting.
Could Sync problems cause Vivaldi to be extremely slow and to frequently crash?
If so, what do you recommend as a fix?
mib2berlin Soprano
@codylong said in Vivaldi Error 'Failed to Retrieve Your Credentials':
Could Sync problems cause Vivaldi to be extremely slow and to frequently crash?
If so, what do you recommend as a fix?
Hi and no, users report crashes on the latest two stable builds, some mentioned the usage of web panels and or extensions can crash Vivaldi. One example was a web panel of X.
I use sync on 12 Vivaldi installs with 3 different sync accounts, no crash, no lag.