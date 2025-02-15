Hello,

I recently activated the Sync function in Vivaldi, though I'm not sure what it's syncing.

Ever since I activated Sync, Vivaldi is freezing and crashing constantly.

Sometimes a crash is accompanied by the notice 'Failed to Retrieve Your Credentials".

So, I went to try to deactivate Sync, but I am not sure how to do this, and I am also not sure what the consequences are. If I do so, will I lose saved tabs, session, and bookmarks?

I notice that most people who have a Sync error message get a different message than I am getting.

Could Sync problems cause Vivaldi to be extremely slow and to frequently crash?

If so, what do you recommend as a fix?