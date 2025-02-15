Just lost all of my important bookmarks
-
I don't know what to do, I have searched similar to this and done some of those methods to restore my bookmarks. The reason I lost it is because I used Guest Profile and I accidentally deleted my Personal Profile (this is what I'm referring to) Been frustrated for hours, please help!
I don't have any "Default" files in my "C:\Users\Mortal\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data" I don't know I might end up dropping Vivaldi again
-
that sucks
-
I also lost all of my reading list, tabs and even my notes lol
I think it's joever \o/
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Solip Are you using Vivaldi Sync? If so, you could log into your sync account on any profile and retrieve your data and some of your settings.
You might have deleted your profile, but you should have backups of your data and operating system files somewhere, retrieve the profile from there.
Every browser uses some sort of profile folder. This could and will happen to you again, even if you switch browser. Handling errors without backup strategy are deadly.
-
@luetage isn't Vivaldi already actively doing that? I remember doing this when I bought my new PC and transferred everything, and all of it was restored automatically. I don’t know why it’s not happening this time. Do you think those lost files will be restored if I use a restore point?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Solip said in Just lost all of my important bookmarks:
Do you think those lost files will be restored if I use a restore point?
Yes but be careful and reset the remote data on the sync server before you go back to the restore point.
If you don't delete the data on the server you may get back empty data.
Back to your restore point:
Don't start Vivaldi, backup the folder \App Data\Local\Vivaldi*User Data*.
Now start Vivaldi and start sync, Vivaldi upload all local data to the clean sync server.
You can wait until @luetage steps by, maybe I forgot something to mention.
Cheers, mib