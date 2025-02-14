@martintecnoset2023 You are free suggest any feature that you want, but this would defeat the purpose of speed dials.

Speed Dials have a fixed position on the Start Page so that they can be quickly accessed using muscle-memory without relying on reading titles or recognising thumbnails.

The option in Settings, Start Page:

Allow Drag and Drop Reordering

can be disabled to prevent accidental reordering of the dials, which are always manually sorted, unlike bookmarks. Regardless of this setting, speed dials can be manually reordered by drag & drop in the Bookmarks Panel.

If users add or edit speed dials, they can organise the speed dials to suit their preferences. This is not something that needs to be done frequently. Doing it automatically would be confusing since they could change position without the user intervening.