Pages with the "sponsored" tag do not load
Hi, I've had vivaldi for a few months now and this problem is bothering me, for some reason when I access sites that say "sponsored".
I get this message: This site cannot be accessed
It's possible that the web page at httpp:example
is temporarily down or has moved permanently to a new web address.
But if I access the link on the same page without the "sponsored" page this problem doesn't occur.
To test this error you can try searching for a product and get pages like Amazon, which are the ones that normally have that label.
@MI55A Probably a tracker embedded in the link. If you really want it to load, try allowing trackers on thst site.
@sgunhouse The problem persists, in the privacy>tracking prevention and ad tracker blocking sections, everything related to trackers is disabled, I have already tried closing Vivaldi and reopening it and I don't even use ad blockers.
mib2berlin Soprano
@MI55A
Hi, I can open any sponsored links on a Google search page, Amazon, Temu or whatever.
Test this in a Guest Profile.
@MI55A After disabling tracker you might need to purge the data to ensure the sponsored store the data needs.
When on site , url bar > > cookies and site data > manage on site data > (will create new data, you have to login again).