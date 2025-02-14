Hi, I've had vivaldi for a few months now and this problem is bothering me, for some reason when I access sites that say "sponsored".

I get this message: This site cannot be accessed

It's possible that the web page at httpp:example

is temporarily down or has moved permanently to a new web address.

But if I access the link on the same page without the "sponsored" page this problem doesn't occur.

To test this error you can try searching for a product and get pages like Amazon, which are the ones that normally have that label.