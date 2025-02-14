Vivaldi keeps asking to save passwords when setting disabled
Recently installed Vivaldi on new laptop. I use another password manager and want to disable the Vivaldi password setting. I have gone into Settings -> Privacy and Security -> Passwords and unchecked "Save Webpage Passwords" but Vivaldi keeps offering to save passwords on every page. I have repeatedly checked/unchecked the box, restarted, rebooted my laptop, etc but it keeps asking to save passwords. Is this a known bug? How can I get it to stop?
Thanks in advance for any assistance.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Tuckmonster I tested and can not reproduce it 7.1.3570.50 WIn 11 23H2.
After disable in Settings Privacy → Save of Password the popup asking to save logins does not appear.
Had you tried Vivaldi restart?
Yes, I have restarted repeatedly, even rebooted my computer.
@Tuckmonster maybe the settings in not aligned with the chromium one.
Check here if it is on
chrome://password-manager/settings
It says this setting is being handled by the Bitwarden extension and the slider for the setting is grayed out (but in the "on" position). There are two links next to this: one to manage the extension and the other to disable. If I choose disable, it disables the Bitwarden extension entirely and removes it from my toolbar. If I click "manage" it opens another window with the Bitwarden settings. There is no option that seems to turn off the Vivaldi/Chrome password manager.
I'm not sure why this would be the cause of the problem as I've been using Bitwarden for years on multiple different PCs and never had this issue.
@Tuckmonster said in Vivaldi keeps asking to save passwords when setting disabled:
why this would be the cause of the problem
Me neither. Just trying to understand if there are issues between current vivaldi and Bitwarden. Maybe the issue is isolated to that one profile, and we can "unglitch" the thing.
Try this way:
disable bitwarden from extensions page.
This will unhook the extension from vivaldi temporarily.
restart vivaldi
check again at
chrome://password-manager/settings(disable save password if on)
-
enable bitwarden
-
restart vivaldi
Still getting the Vivaldi "save password?" popup after trying this. I really have no idea why this is happening. Been using Vivaldi for a while now on several different devices, never been an issue until now