It says this setting is being handled by the Bitwarden extension and the slider for the setting is grayed out (but in the "on" position). There are two links next to this: one to manage the extension and the other to disable. If I choose disable, it disables the Bitwarden extension entirely and removes it from my toolbar. If I click "manage" it opens another window with the Bitwarden settings. There is no option that seems to turn off the Vivaldi/Chrome password manager.

I'm not sure why this would be the cause of the problem as I've been using Bitwarden for years on multiple different PCs and never had this issue.