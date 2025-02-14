Tabs synchronization
Hello!
A question about synchronization and subsequent export on another computer.
Everything was synchronizing fine on the server, but when I decided to open a "session" on another computer, something terrible happened, all the tabs opened at once from all spaces. Is it possible to open them in the same way as on another computer in the browser (in hibernation and each tab in its own space)?
P.S. I know about moving folders, there is a lot of garbage there, the browser is very old, I want to move only the most necessary things through sync!
mib2berlin Soprano
@mornedul
Hi, check the windows panel, you can select tabs with Shift or Ctrl+click and open only the selected tabs.
EDIT: It's a bit tricky to select tabs in the windows panel without open it, click and hold left mouse button over a tab, move the mouse a bit and release the left mouse button.
Then you can select with Shift or Ctrl + Left Mouse button.
@mib2berlin Hi! Thanks a lot, at some point it helped. Not super convenient, but it is what it is. Especially very sad, that I cant open then as hibernated tabs
mib2berlin Soprano
@mornedul
Yep, open more than 20 tabs can take 30 seconds or more.
You can hibernate background tabs during loading, I use this very often while open bookmark folders with 30+ tabs.
Choose Open in new Tab and use it from the context menu or better use a shortcut.
Loading of all background tabs stops.