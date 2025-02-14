Auto-Redirect Tracking URLs for Enhanced Privacy
-
LaxshmiMehediHasan
Body:
Many websites append tracking parameters to URLs, allowing advertisers and third parties to track user behavior across sites. A feature that automatically detects and removes tracking parameters (e.g., ?utm_source=, fbclid=, gclid=) before loading the page would greatly enhance privacy.
Feature Details:
Detect and strip tracking parameters from URLs before navigation.
Redirect users to the clean URL automatically.
Customizable filter list to allow users to add/remove specific tracking parameters.
Why It’s Needed:
Enhances user privacy by preventing third-party tracking.
Improves browsing experience by keeping URLs clean and readable.
Reduces data sent to tracking networks, making browsing more efficient.
This feature is available in privacy-focused browsers like Brave and Firefox (via add-ons). Implementing it natively in Vivaldi would make it a strong choice for privacy-conscious users.