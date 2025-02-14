Search trustable Micropayment for a content creator in Germany & EU
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
I know there are many like Patreon or Buy Me A Coffee.
But dislike to support these US related companies.
Needed to support a dev/content creator for their work f.ex. as a one-time/regular/donation.
Do you know any in German or EU?
#Micropayment
-
Ryszard Supporters
@DoctorG said in Search trustable Micropayment for a content creator in Germany & EU:
or EU
For example: https://zrzutka.pl/dronyfpvireby
You can set up another one.
-
@DoctorG, I don't know if it is from the EU, but it's FOSS, CoinDrop
Your landing page for zero-fee donations and tips
List all your payment apps. Let the sender choose how to pay you.